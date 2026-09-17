FIDE Chess Olympiad: How did the Uzbekistan national teams perform on Day 2?

The 2nd round of the 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad, hosted by the ancient and eternally young city of Samarkand, is truly going down in history with the triumph and strong willpower of Uzbek chess stars. On the second day of the prestigious competition, featuring top grandmasters from over 180 countries worldwide, Uzbekistan's main and reserve national teams treated fans to a series of fierce matches and brilliant victories. While our main men's team secured a 3.5 : 0.5 victory in a complex and uncompromising match against Peru, our main women's team achieved a flawless, "clean" 4:0 victory over Ecuador.

Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Javohir Sindarov, and Shamsiddin Vohidov, some of the brightest representatives of the global chess elite, left their opponents no chance in their games and collected crucial points. At the same time, the Uzbekistan-2 men's team, composed of young talents, crushed Algeria 4:0, while our girls defeated Jordan 3.5 : 0.5. Meanwhile, our 3rd teams, facing tough European powerhouses like Germany and Spain, are gaining serious experience. So, what strategic achievements did our chess players make on the second day of the Samarkand Olympiad, and what decisive matches lie ahead?

"Reliable series in the main teams": Results of the men's and women's matches

Details of the results recorded by Uzbekistan's 1st national teams:

Men: Uzbekistan 3.5 : 0.5 Peru: Nodirbek Abdusattorov 1:0 Jorge Cori: The leader of board 1 shattered the opponent's defense and secured a vital victory; Diego Flores 0:1 Javohir Sindarov: Playing with black pieces, our grandmaster secured the point with high precision; Shamsiddin Vohidov 1:0 Steven Rojas: Vohidov achieved absolute tactical superiority over his opponent; Fernandez Sanchez 0.5 : 0.5 Muhiddin Madaminov: Our young chess player drew a difficult game, bringing the final score to 3.5 : 0.5.

Women: Ecuador 0 : 4 Uzbekistan (Absolute victory): Anahi Ortiz 0:1 Afruza Khamdamova: World champion Afruza defeated her opponent away; Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova 1:0 Carla Serrano: The experienced grandmaster demonstrated a successful opening and endgame; Jaramillo Rivadeneira 0:1 Umida Omonova: Umida maintained complete initiative throughout the game and won; Nilufarkhon Imomkhozieva 1:0 Arlette Caicedo: Winning on all boards, the 4:0 score was sealed.



"Intensity in reserve": Clashes of our 2nd and 3rd teams

Other matches recorded on the second day of the competition:

Algeria 0 : 4 Uzbekistan-2 (Men): Our youth team left no chance for the Africans — Jahongir Vohidov, Muhammadzohid Suyarov, Ortig Nigmatov, and Humoyun Begmurotov showed a 100% result in their matches;

Jordan 0.5 : 3.5 Uzbekistan-2 (Women): Nilufar Yakubbayeva, Madinabonu Khalilova, and Asal Salimova finished their games with victories, while Mumtozbegim Mansurova played a draw;

Germany 3.5 : 0.5 Uzbekistan-3 (Men): In the match against one of the most powerful teams in Europe, Saidakbar Saidaliyev, Bahrom Bahrillayev, and Almaz Rakhmatullayev lost, and only Muhammadali Abdurahmonov achieved a draw against the strong Rasmus Svane;

Uzbekistan-3 1.5 : 2.5 Spain (Women): Although Maftuna Bobomurodova won against Sabrina Gutierrez and Barchinoy Shokirjonova played a draw, the Spanish opponents snatched victory with a narrow overall margin.

Tactical analysis and the road to medals: Experts' conclusion

Opinions of sports analysts regarding the 2nd round matches in Samarkand:

Champion mindset: Uzbekistan's men's and women's 1st teams demonstrated maximum speed and confident play from the very first rounds, climbing into the group of leaders in the standings;

Nodirbek and Javohir's form: The quick and flawless victories of the team leaders inspire mental superiority in their teammates, ensuring precision even in complex endgame situations;

Global competition and tests: The matches of our reserve teams against strong lineups like Germany and Spain serve as an invaluable international school for our young grandmasters.

The 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad hosted in Samarkand is demonstrating to the entire world that Uzbek chess is not only powerful today, but its future is also brilliantly unprecedented.

In your opinion, will our national team be able to retain the gold medals and lift the main trophy above our heads once again at this prestigious FIDE Chess Olympiad in Samarkand? Can our girls' 4:0 victory today lead them towards the top three podium? Leave your analytical thoughts and predictions in the comments and share the hot analysis of the historical chess battles taking place in our country with all sports fans and friends!