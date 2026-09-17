Husanov to start against Norwich: Maresca shows confidence in him

·55·Sport
Husanov to start against Norwich: Maresca shows confidence in him

The heating stage of cup matches is beginning in English football, and tonight the attention of all Uzbek football fans will be focused on the city of Manchester. As part of the 3rd round of the EFL Cup (Carabao Cup), reigning champions Manchester City will face Norwich at home. Ahead of this clash, which kicks off at 23:30 Tashkent time, the expected starting lineup of the Citizens for tonight's match has been announced, reflecting a historic change that opens a new page in the history of our national football: Uzbekistan national team defender Abdukodir Husanov is expected to take the pitch in the starting lineup from the first minutes. Having lifted the EFL Cup trophy high above their heads last season, the Citizens will begin their title defense today with a renewed defensive line spearheaded by Husanov. The coaching staff plans to entrust the central defense trio to Husanov, Marc Guéhi, and Reece.

So, what tactical plans lie behind Enzo Maresca's high confidence in the Uzbek defender, how will Husanov perform against Norwich's fast forwards, and how will City prove their superiority in tonight's match?

"Husanov in the starting lineup and the champion's defense": Key highlights of the match

Important information ahead of the central match of the EFL Cup 3rd round:

  • Husanov in the starting XI: 22-year-old defensive pillar of the Uzbekistan national team Abdukodir Husanov is fully preparing to take the pitch in the Citizens' starting lineup;

  • Kick-off time: The Manchester City vs. Norwich encounter starts tonight at 23:30 Tashkent time;

  • Reigning champion's journey: City, who became the holders of this prestigious cup last season, play their first official match on the path to defending the title;

  • Defensive renewal: The team's goal will be guarded by experienced Gerónimo Rulli, while Husanov alongside Guéhi, Reece, and Rico Lewis will operate in the defensive flanks and center.

Manchester City's expected starting lineup

The lineup expected to be chosen by Maresca looks as follows by positions:

  • Goalkeeper: Gerónimo Rulli;

  • Defenders: Abdukodir Husanov, Reece, Marc Guéhi, Rico Lewis, Rayan Aït-Nouri;

  • Midfielders: Mateo Kovačić, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Allan;

  • Forwards: Iliman Ndiaye, Antoine Semenyo.

Tactical analysis: Why is this match of vital importance for Husanov?

Sport analysts' conclusions regarding this fixture:

  • Springboard for the Premier League and Champions League: A confident and flawless performance in the EFL Cup matches is the greatest opportunity for Abdukodir Husanov to firmly secure a spot in the starting lineup for Premier League central rounds and Champions League matches;

  • Aerial and ground duels: Norwich's playing style based on classic English battles will test Husanov's physical strength, aerial dominance, and ball-winning skills;

  • Ball-playing skills: Considering that Maresca demands center-backs to initiate attacks with accurate passes, Husanov's pass accuracy and composure will be of decisive importance in tonight's match.

Abdukodir Husanov taking the pitch in the starting lineup of Manchester City, considered one of the strongest clubs in the world, is a vivid example of the rising prestige of all Uzbek football on the world stage.

In your opinion, will Abdukodir Husanov be able to demonstrate a confident performance in today's cup match and prove his defensive leadership? Will this historic start at Manchester City propel him among the best defenders of the Premier League in the future? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this hot analysis about the Uzbek legionnaire's important match with all football fans and friends!

Abdukodir HusanovManchester CityEFL CupNorwich
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Yassine Bounou demonstrates another super save in Saudi ArabiaYassine Bounou demonstrates another super save in Saudi ArabiaToday, 22:20Final roster of the Uzbekistan boxing national team for the Asian Games announcedFinal roster of the Uzbekistan boxing national team for the Asian Games announcedToday, 22:16FIDE Chess Olympiad: How did the Uzbekistan national teams perform on Day 2?FIDE Chess Olympiad: How did the Uzbekistan national teams perform on Day 2?Today, 22:02Vinícius Júnior concerned about competition and his form at Real MadridVinícius Júnior concerned about competition and his form at Real MadridToday, 21:37Debbie Hewitt demands transparency from FIFA leadershipDebbie Hewitt demands transparency from FIFA leadershipToday, 21:17«He has a great future ahead of him!»: Kylian Mbappe speaks openly about Lamine Yamal«He has a great future ahead of him!»: Kylian Mbappe speaks openly about Lamine YamalToday, 20:33
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev