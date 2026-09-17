The heating stage of cup matches is beginning in English football, and tonight the attention of all Uzbek football fans will be focused on the city of Manchester. As part of the 3rd round of the EFL Cup (Carabao Cup), reigning champions Manchester City will face Norwich at home. Ahead of this clash, which kicks off at 23:30 Tashkent time, the expected starting lineup of the Citizens for tonight's match has been announced, reflecting a historic change that opens a new page in the history of our national football: Uzbekistan national team defender Abdukodir Husanov is expected to take the pitch in the starting lineup from the first minutes. Having lifted the EFL Cup trophy high above their heads last season, the Citizens will begin their title defense today with a renewed defensive line spearheaded by Husanov. The coaching staff plans to entrust the central defense trio to Husanov, Marc Guéhi, and Reece.

So, what tactical plans lie behind Enzo Maresca's high confidence in the Uzbek defender, how will Husanov perform against Norwich's fast forwards, and how will City prove their superiority in tonight's match?

"Husanov in the starting lineup and the champion's defense": Key highlights of the match

Important information ahead of the central match of the EFL Cup 3rd round:

Husanov in the starting XI: 22-year-old defensive pillar of the Uzbekistan national team Abdukodir Husanov is fully preparing to take the pitch in the Citizens' starting lineup;

Kick-off time: The Manchester City vs. Norwich encounter starts tonight at 23:30 Tashkent time;

Reigning champion's journey: City, who became the holders of this prestigious cup last season, play their first official match on the path to defending the title;

Defensive renewal: The team's goal will be guarded by experienced Gerónimo Rulli, while Husanov alongside Guéhi, Reece, and Rico Lewis will operate in the defensive flanks and center.

Manchester City's expected starting lineup

The lineup expected to be chosen by Maresca looks as follows by positions:

Goalkeeper: Gerónimo Rulli;

Defenders: Abdukodir Husanov, Reece, Marc Guéhi, Rico Lewis, Rayan Aït-Nouri;

Midfielders: Mateo Kovačić, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Allan;

Forwards: Iliman Ndiaye, Antoine Semenyo.

Tactical analysis: Why is this match of vital importance for Husanov?

Sport analysts' conclusions regarding this fixture:

Springboard for the Premier League and Champions League: A confident and flawless performance in the EFL Cup matches is the greatest opportunity for Abdukodir Husanov to firmly secure a spot in the starting lineup for Premier League central rounds and Champions League matches;

Aerial and ground duels: Norwich's playing style based on classic English battles will test Husanov's physical strength, aerial dominance, and ball-winning skills;

Ball-playing skills: Considering that Maresca demands center-backs to initiate attacks with accurate passes, Husanov's pass accuracy and composure will be of decisive importance in tonight's match.

Abdukodir Husanov taking the pitch in the starting lineup of Manchester City, considered one of the strongest clubs in the world, is a vivid example of the rising prestige of all Uzbek football on the world stage.

In your opinion, will Abdukodir Husanov be able to demonstrate a confident performance in today's cup match and prove his defensive leadership? Will this historic start at Manchester City propel him among the best defenders of the Premier League in the future? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this hot analysis about the Uzbek legionnaire's important match with all football fans and friends!