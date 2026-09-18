Powerful explosions and ballistic attack: Missile strikes hit Kyiv and the region

·5·World
Powerful explosions and ballistic attack: Missile strikes hit Kyiv and the region

Air raid sirens sounded once again in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and the Kyiv region, followed by a series of loud explosion sounds. Ukrainian mass media, monitoring resources, and local officials reported that the Russian Armed Forces launched ballistic missiles towards the capital. Citing monitoring channels, the "Strana" publication wrote that the powerful explosions echoing in central Kyiv and its surroundings indicate the use of ballistics. A few minutes before the attack, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine issued an urgent warning that the missiles were moving directly towards the city center.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed the residents of Kyiv, noting that Air Defense (AD) systems were actively operating over the city, emphasizing that the attack was following a ballistic trajectory and urging people not to leave shelters. Meanwhile, local Telegram channels are putting forward various assumptions regarding the type of weapon used in the strikes: some sources write about "Zircon" hypersonic missiles, while others report the use of "Oniks" cruise complexes.

So, to what extent were the missiles aimed at Kyiv intercepted by air defense, did critical infrastructure in the city suffer damage, and how is the situation developing?

"Ballistic strike and unknown missile types": Details of the attack

Key facts regarding the situation in Kyiv and its surrounding areas:

  • Explosions in the capital's center: Very loud bangs were heard simultaneously in several districts of the city, and air defense systems were put on high combat alert;

  • Official warning: The Ukrainian Air Force reported the threat of ballistic weapons, noting that missiles were flying in the direction of Kyiv;

  • Klitschko's urgent statement: Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged citizens to stay in safe places: "Air defense forces are operating in the capital. Kyiv is under ballistic fire";

  • Attack scope: It was noted that the threat of strikes was directed not only at central Kyiv, but also at the Brovary and Boryspil directions of the region.

"'Zircon', 'Oniks' or 'Iskander'?": Assumptions on weapon types

Information provided by rapid monitoring channels and military commentators:

  • "Kyiv INFO" version: The channel reported that at least two "Zircon" hypersonic missiles were directed towards Kyiv, Brovary, and Boryspil;

  • "Realny Kyiv" perspective: This source suggests that rapid "Oniks" missiles launched from the Crimean coast may have been used in the strikes;

  • Minimal calculation time: Due to the extremely short flight time of ballistic and hypersonic missiles (a few minutes), the time available for citizens to be warned and reach shelters was drastically reduced;

  • Consequences being clarified: Full information regarding casualties, the wounded, and the exact amount of damage inflicted on urban infrastructure has not yet been provided, and investigations are ongoing.

Military-strategic analysis: Experts' conclusion

Military analysts' assessment of the latest strikes on Kyiv:

  • Air defense exhaustion tactics: The simultaneous launch of ballistic and hypersonic assets aims to deplete the adversary's air defense resources and test reaction speeds;

  • Energy and logistics targets: As the autumn-winter season approaches, strategic transport hubs and central command facilities may once again become primary targets;

  • Population safety requirement: It is emphasized that during ballistic attacks, any alert must be taken extremely seriously, and staying away from windows and streets is crucial.

The latest intense missile strikes in the skies over Kyiv demonstrated that the battle between airstrikes and air defense on the battlefield remains at its peak tension point.

In your opinion, how will the parties' active use of ballistic and hypersonic weapons affect the next phase of the conflict? Are the air defense systems around Kyiv capable of fully repelling modern missile strikes? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share the details of these acute military events in the region with all your loved ones and observing friends!

KyivZirconOniksVitali Klitschko
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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