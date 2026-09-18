Woman who wanted to kill her husband and her lover end up behind bars in Namangan

The exposure of a gruesome crime that was on the verge of being committed in the Namangan region due to marital infidelity, fake love, and boundless hatred has shocked the entire public. A strict court verdict was handed down against a woman who hired a contract killer to get rid of her husband and clear the way for her illegal relationship, as well as against her lover. During the operational event, law enforcement officers staged the "murder" in a professional manner, and a conditional killer involved in the special operation captured the blood-stained fake condition of the "deceased" in photos and videos and provided them to the masterminds.

The ruthless woman and her lover, having not the slightest doubt that her husband had been killed, were caught red-handed while handing over the promised 5,500 US dollars as a service fee to the conditional killer. In the courtroom, the weeping woman initially claimed that her only intention was to "frighten her husband," but that a fake "problem solver" introduced by her fortune-teller neighbor had convinced her to completely eliminate her husband and assured her that this act would leave no traces, thus inciting her to commit the crime. Rejecting all arguments, the court found the criminal couple guilty and sentenced each of them to 8.5 years of imprisonment.

Well, how did the woman caught in the fortune-teller's trap reach the point of killing her children's father, how was the law enforcement agencies' staged operation carried out, and why does marital infidelity always end behind bars?

"Blood and Special Operation Worth $5,500": Chronicle of a Crime

Revealed details of the terrible plan that took place in Namangan:

Search for a contract killer: The woman and her lover, with whom she was in an extramarital relationship, set out to look for a person providing illegal services in order to physically eliminate the husband who was getting in the way of their family;

Mediation of the fortune-teller: As it became known in court, the woman's fortune-teller neighbor found the "helper" for her, tempting her with the words, "this person will get rid of your husband and leave no trace whatsoever";

Staged "death": Law enforcement agencies became aware of the plan and organized an operational event; an officer playing the role of the "killer" videotaped the husband's fake death and presented it to the woman as a report;

Moment of arrest: Seeing the bloody scene in the video and fully believing that her husband was "dead," the merciless couple was detained by officers of the State Security Service (SSS) and Internal Affairs Department (IAD) while handing over 5,500 US dollars in cash.

"I wanted to frighten him...": False repentance and excuses in the courtroom

Aspects that emerged during the investigation and trial:

Attempt to escape responsibility: Trying to justify her actions at the court session, the woman claimed that her real goal was not to take her husband's life, but to use force to frighten him;

Black consequences of fortune-telling and superstitions: This incident once again proved that trusting fortune-tellers, tricksters, and fake fraudsters leads to grave tragedies;

Hypocrisy of the lover: The man who was the mastermind of the crime and the cause of the destruction of someone else's family was also forced to admit his guilt during the investigation;

Fair verdict of the court: Under articles on preparing for a grave crime, the woman and her lover were sentenced to 8 years and 6 months in a strict regime colony.

Social and Psychological Analysis: Expert Conclusion

The assessment of lawyers and psychologists regarding this family tragedy:

Logical conclusion of betrayal: Individuals who violate the sanctity of marriage and choose a sinful path eventually become ready to commit any vile act and crime to hide their wrongdoings;

Protection of the law: Thanks to the professionalism and prompt intervention of law enforcement agencies, the life of an innocent person was saved, and the killers received their punishment;

Serious lesson for society: Choosing murder in a situation where family conflicts can be resolved peacefully and legally — through divorce — is not only a crime, but a complete loss of human form.

This high-profile court decision in Namangan strictly demonstrated that any betrayal and vile plan will certainly be exposed and will not remain unanswered before justice.

In your opinion, when family conflicts arise, what causes people to enter such savage and gruesome paths: enslavement to desires, the influence of fortune-tellers, or moral depravity? What punitive measures do you think should be strengthened to keep people away from fortune-tellers and fake fraudsters in society? Leave your feedback in the comments and share this instructive analytical article with your friends and loved ones to warn all families!