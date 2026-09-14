An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA

An unusual online wedding ceremony was held in Uzbekistan. While the bride and groom were in the USA, the wedding was organized in Tashkent.

For the ceremony, relatives gathered in the capital, organizing a festive program with a traditional wedding table spread, dances, and participating artists. Meanwhile, the bride and groom, thousands of kilometers away, joined the ceremony via the Zoom platform.

Through video communication, they conversed with the guests and watched all the ongoing events of the wedding on the screen. Furthermore, traditional Uzbek customs were performed remotely. Even the "kelin-salom" (bride's greeting) ceremony was carried out from the USA.

Thus, distance did not prevent the couple from celebrating together with their loved ones.