The intensity of competition at the 46th Chess Olympiad, hosted by Samarkand, is reaching its peak. The Round 3 matches held on September 18 turned out to be a true test of grit and tactical battle for the Uzbekistan national teams: our representatives secured four victories during the day while suffering defeats in two encounters. In the central men's clash, Uzbekistan's main squad (Uzbekistan-1) confidently defeated Austria, one of Europe's strong teams, with a score of 3:1. While Nodirbek Abdusattorov drew with Kirill Alekseenko on board 1, and Nodirbek Yakubboev drew with Lukas Dotzer on board 2, our grandmasters on boards 3 and 4 demonstrated true skill — Javokhir Sindarov defeated Felix Blohberger, and Muhiddin Madaminov subdued Konstantin Peyrer, securing a valuable victory for the team.

The top favorites of the tournament also finished Round 3 without losses: the US team defeated Denmark 2.5:1.5, the Indian team beat Italy 3:1, and China overcame Bulgaria 3.5:0.5. In the women's competition, the Uzbekistan-1 team is also among the leaders following an important 3:1 victory over Indonesia. The next crucial Round 4 matches of the Olympiad, which runs until September 27, will take place on September 19. So, how did Sindarov and Madaminov's board moves give the team a psychological advantage, what are the results of our reserve teams, and which powerhouses await our representatives in Round 4 on September 19?

«Victory with a 3:1 score and Sindarov's crucial strike»: Details of the Uzbekistan-1 vs. Austria match

Chronicle of the men's national team's crucial Round 3 encounter:

Board 1: Nodirbek Abdusattorov — Kirill Alekseenko (0.5 : 0.5): A complex positional battle unfolded on Uzbekistan's top board, ending in a draw;

Board 2: Nodirbek Yakubboev — Lukas Dotzer (0.5 : 0.5): Yakubboev shared the point after active play against his opponent;

Board 3: Javokhir Sindarov — Felix Blohberger (1 : 0): Playing with white pieces, Sindarov orchestrated an aggressive combination and forced his opponent to resign;

Board 4: Muhiddin Madaminov — Konstantin Peyrer (1 : 0): Muhiddin acted with a cool head in the endgame, bringing the overall match score to 3:1.

All fronts of the hosts: Reserve teams and women's matches

Round 3 results recorded by Uzbekistan's other squads:

Uzbekistan-2 (men): Suffered a narrow and painful 1.5 : 2.5 defeat in a tense battle against the German national team;

Uzbekistan-3 (men): Achieved a major and confident 3.5 : 0.5 victory over the representatives of Morocco;

Uzbekistan-1 (women): Outwitted the Indonesian team 3:1 (Afruza Khamdamova and Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova drew, while Umida Omonova and Nilufar Imomqoziyeva won);

Uzbekistan-2 (women): Lost 1:3 to the experienced Spanish women's national team;

Uzbekistan-3 (women): Smashed Saudi Arabia with a clean 4:0 score.

The strides of world powerhouses: The march of the USA, India, and China

The battle among the other favorites of the Olympiad:

USA — Denmark (2.5 : 1.5): American grandmasters broke the resistance of their Scandinavian opponents by a minimal margin;

India — Italy (3 : 1): Indian chess players left no chance for the Italians, occupying top positions;

China — Bulgaria (3.5 : 0.5): The Chinese secured a practically undisputed victory over a strong Bulgaria, showing themselves to be serious contenders for the championship.

Tournament outlook and the intrigue of Round 4 on September 19

Analyses by experts and chess specialists after Round 3:

Advantage of the hosting format: By participating with three teams, Uzbekistan successfully ensures that young talents gain experience on a grand arena;

Medal race heating up: The unblemished advance of Uzbekistan, the USA, India, and China signals that a "maelstrom of clashes" will begin in Rounds 4 and 5;

Round 4 on September 19: In tomorrow's round, the Uzbekistan-1 team faces a serious test against another strong representative of the world rankings.

The 46th Chess Olympiad taking place on the ancient soil of Samarkand brings together the world's finest minds in one place, once again proving the global hegemony of Uzbek chess.

In your opinion, can the Uzbekistan-1 national team, led by Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Javokhir Sindarov, outpace super-powerhouses like the USA and India to win the championship title at the Samarkand Olympiad? What moves and what score do you expect from our representatives in the Round 4 match on September 19? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this global chess celebration taking place in our country with all chess enthusiasts and friends!