New cat species discovered in the mountains of Bolivia — A sensation of the century in the world of zoology!

·123·World
New cat species discovered in the mountains of Bolivia — A sensation of the century in the world of zoology!

The most sensational and unprecedented scientific discovery in the history of world zoological science and natural history over the past century has been recorded. In the misty forests at the junction of the Andes and the Amazon basin in Bolivia (the Yungas region), an entirely new predator species belonging to the cat family, previously unknown to science, has been officially described and scientifically named Leopardus tilcayo (locally known as the "Tilkayo").

According to research results published in the prestigious journal Current Biology, the complete scientific description of such a living wild cat species is taking place for the first time in the last 100 years. This unique miracle of nature is even smaller than an ordinary domestic cat, with a body length of just 46 centimeters and a weight of only 1.4 kilograms. Comprehensive genomic analyses conducted by scientists have revealed a surprising truth: the evolutionary lineage of this tiny creature completely separated from its closest relatives exactly 1.4 million years ago.

So, how did scientists find this mysterious predator, why did it remain hidden from view for a century, and what is the significance of the discovery of this new species for global ecology?

«Smaller than a domestic cat, but with a 1.4-million-year history»: 4 key facts about the Tilkayo

Surprising features of the newly discovered Leopardus tilcayo species:

  • Only 46 cm and 1.4 kg: In terms of size, the animal is much more compact than a regular domestic cat, featuring a delicate build and rounded ears;

  • Leopard-patterned fur: The cat's coat is light brown, with irregularly shaped black spots (rosettes) all over its body;

  • 1.4 million years of evolutionary divergence: Experts confirmed through in-depth DNA analysis that this population diverged as a separate species from other "tiger cats" in South America more than a million years ago;

  • Secretive nocturnal lifestyle: According to surveillance cameras and camera traps, the Tilkayo is mostly active at night and primarily feeds on small rodents.

«Mistaken for a kitten and fed with rice»: How did the discovery begin?

A chronology of coincidences that amazed scientists:

  • Roadside finding: A few years ago, a local resident found a tiny kitten near a forest road, mistook it for a regular domestic cat kitten, and raised it at home;

  • Wild temperament: As the animal grew, it turned out to be wild rather than domestic, and it was handed over to the "Senda Verde" animal refuge near La Paz;

  • The biologist's suspicion: National Geographic researcher Paola Nogales-Ascarrunz noticed that the large spots on the animal's body did not match any other known species, prompting genetic research;

  • Preservation of ancestral name: Although it was new to science, it turned out that locals had called this animal "Tilkayo" since the time of their ancestors, and scientists preserved this traditional name.

Global biological analysis: What do the experts say?

Conclusions of zoologists and conservation organizations:

  • An unprecedented event in 100 years: The last time a new independent species in the feline class was officially described was in 1923 (the pampas cat) — the Tilkayo broke this century-long hiatus;

  • Our planet has not been fully explored: Scientists emphasize that there are many complex biological species on Earth that humanity is not yet aware of, and unrevealed secrets exist even among predatory mammals;

  • Red Book and urgent conservation: Currently, it is unknown how many Tilkayos remain in the wild, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) is preparing to protect this tiny cat species as an endangered rare species.

The discovery of such a tiny and unique cat with a 1.4-million-year history in the high-altitude misty forests of Bolivia once again shows that the preserved miracles of Mother Nature must be carefully protected by humanity.

In your opinion, what caused such mysterious animals with a 1.4-million-year history to remain hidden from human eyes even in today's age of developed technology and satellites? What other mysterious creatures do you think might be hidden in the embrace of nature that humanity has yet to discover? Leave your interesting analyses and thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the century's sensation in the world of science with all nature enthusiasts and friends!

Leopardus tilcayoBoliviaSenda VerdeIUCN
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

New C8 Alliance Formed in Europe: Zelenskyy Announces Format Consisting of 8 CountriesNew C8 Alliance Formed in Europe: Zelenskyy Announces Format Consisting of 8 CountriesToday, 21:39A 1.4-million-year-old mystery solved: Scientists discover a previously unknown species of cat in Bolivia's forestsA 1.4-million-year-old mystery solved: Scientists discover a previously unknown species of cat in Bolivia's forestsToday, 19:42The secret of a belly that swelled for 30 years revealed during surgery: what did doctors find inside?The secret of a belly that swelled for 30 years revealed during surgery: what did doctors find inside?Today, 19:35A woman arrested in the US on suspicion of theft is catching everyone's attention with her resemblance to Jennifer Lopez!A woman arrested in the US on suspicion of theft is catching everyone's attention with her resemblance to Jennifer Lopez!Today, 19:2867-year-old passenger who caused a disturbance on a plane was duct-taped to his seat67-year-old passenger who caused a disturbance on a plane was duct-taped to his seatToday, 19:22"If you are going to die, go die in your own country!": Statement by the Prime Minister of Thailand..."If you are going to die, go die in your own country!": Statement by the Prime Minister of Thailand...Today, 18:16
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?