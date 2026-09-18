Mass food poisoning from fast food reported in Fergana region's Uchkoprik district

A serious public health emergency was recorded in the Uchkoprik district of the Fergana region. On September 17–18, 37 citizens urgently applied to the district medical institutions with symptoms of acute poisoning — complaints such as weakness, severe nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Despite the prompt treatment provided by medical staff, due to the severity of the patients' condition, 31 of them were hospitalized in the infectious diseases department.

During the preliminary inquiry, it became known that all victims had consumed hot dogs and non-burger products prepared at one of the local fast-food outlets. Regarding the situation, specialists from the Committee for Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health immediately went to work, taking bacteriological samples of food products, used sauces, and patients. The operation of the suspected catering establishment was immediately suspended, and the facility was completely sealed.

So, which ingredient in the fast food caused the mass poisoning, why is sanitary control failing in street food establishments, and how can such severe consequences be avoided?

"Hot dogs, non-burgers, and 31 people hospitalized": Main details of the incident

Important facts disclosed regarding the incident in the Uchkoprik district:

37 applicants: Within two days (September 17–18), 37 people arrived at the district hospital with symptoms of gastrointestinal disorders and severe intoxication;

31 hospitalized: 31 of those who applied are receiving continuous infusion therapy and medical treatment in hospital conditions;

Source of poisoning — fast food: All patients confirmed consuming hot dogs and non-burgers prepared at a local food outlet;

Outlet temporarily closed: Due to the identification of sanitary violations and circumstances endangering human life, the activities of this establishment were terminated;

Laboratory analyses: Samples were taken from raw materials and sauces used to prepare the dishes, and an examination was scheduled for the presence of salmonella, staphylococcus, or colibacilli.

"Sauce or expired meat?": Experts' preliminary suspicions

The main causes of mass poisoning from fast-food products:

Dangers of mayonnaise and sauces: Homemade mayonnaise and sauces used in street food spoil quickly in hot weather, turning into a hotbed of strong pathogenic bacteria within a few hours;

Storage conditions for sausage and meat: Improper functioning of the refrigeration system or the use of expired semi-finished products paves the way for severe toxic infection;

Personal hygiene and unsanitary conditions: The lack of medical checkups for cooks and staff, and the incomplete disinfection of dishes and hands, accelerate the spread of infection several times over;

Unmonitored cooking: Failure to properly wash bread and vegetables or insufficient thermal processing further increases the risk.

Fast-food outlets and health: Expert recommendations

Appeal of sanitary doctors and infectious disease specialists to the population:

Caution with street food: Especially not purchasing mayonnaise and meat products, which have strict requirements for shelf life and temperature regimes, from suspicious outlets;

Assessing conditions: It is mandatory to pay attention to whether the establishment has running water, clean staff, and refrigeration units before placing an order;

Going to the doctor at early signs: When weakness, vomiting, or diarrhea is observed, it is necessary to immediately notify the "103" service instead of self-treating at home;

Entrepreneurs' responsibility: Owners of catering points must not chase cheap profits, but must fully guarantee the quality of products for human life.

This mass incident in Uchkoprik once again showed that control over compliance with sanitary requirements in the public catering sector must be strengthened, and every consumer must be more vigilant about their health.

In your opinion, what controls and measures should be taken to prevent such cases of mass poisoning from recurring in street food and fast-food outlets? What do you and your family pay primary attention to when eating at street fast-food places? Leave your comments and share this important article with all your loved ones and friends to warn them of the danger!