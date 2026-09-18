Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born

Another joyous event has taken place in the family of well-known humorist and actor Valijon Shamshiyev. The artist has become a father once again. This time, a baby girl was born into the family.

The actor's wife shared the good news via her Instagram page. She announced that a new guest—a baby girl—has been born into their family.

No information has been provided yet regarding what name the baby will be given.

Valijon Shamshiyev is a father of many children

Valijon Shamshiyev is known as one of the artists with many children. In 2025, reports had spread that he became a father for the 12th time.

With the birth of the new child, the joy in the artist's family has grown even more.