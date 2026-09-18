A 1.4-million-year-old mystery solved: Scientists discover a previously unknown species of cat in Bolivia's forests

A wild cat species previously unknown to science has been identified in the mountain forests of Yungas, Bolivia. Scientists note this discovery as the first new felid species described in nearly 100 years.

The animal, scientifically named Leopardus tilcayo, is called "tilcayo" among the local population.

Its length is approximately 46 centimeters, and its weight is only 1.4 kilograms. Its fur is light brown, with irregularly shaped spotted markings on its body.

The new species stands out from other "tiger cats" due to its small size and unique appearance. Researchers analyzed the DNA of 38 cats from various regions of South America, which included eight samples preserved in museums.

As a result of the genetic research, it was determined that the "tiger cats," previously considered a single group, actually consist of five distinct genetic species.

According to scientists' calculations, the ancestor of Leopardus tilcayo separated from other tiger cats approximately 1.4 million years ago.