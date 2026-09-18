President walks on a bustling 24/7 street in Nukus: Sincere dialogue with the people (video)

·0·Uzbekistan
President walks on a bustling 24/7 street in Nukus: Sincere dialogue with the people (video)

Visiting the Republic of Karakalpakstan, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, following official agenda events, visited a modern, 24/7 bustling street in the city of Nukus. Free from official protocol boundaries, the walk took place in an extremely sincere and warm atmosphere, during which the head of state met face-to-face with hundreds of ordinary citizens, youth, families, and elderly people walking by, having a heartfelt conversation.

Unexpectedly seeing the President, the residents of Nukus warmly welcomed him, shouting, "Spasibo! Uvajayemiy prezident! Lyubim vas! Lyubim, uvajayem!" In response, Shavkat Mirziyoyev placed his hand on his chest and sincerely expressed gratitude: "May our peace always remain untouched by the evil eye. I am very glad to see you in such high spirits, stay safe and sound. Ya vas toje ochen lyublyu, ochen lyublyu. Bolshoye vam spasibo!" The people of the Aral Sea region, with joy in their eyes, showered him with blessings and good wishes: "Jivite dolgo! Day Bog! Spasibo vam bolshoye!"

So, how has the new round-the-clock center in Nukus changed urban life, what new opportunities are such streets opening up for youth and entrepreneurs, and what kind of spiritual mood does the head of state walking openly among the people instill in the public?

"Peace and declaration of love": Important quotes from the prompt conversation

Key details of the dialogue that took place on the Nukus street:

  • The President's prayer for peace: "May our peace always remain untouched by the evil eye. I am very glad to see you in such high spirits, stay safe and sound";

  • The people's heartfelt recognition: "Spasibo! Uvajayemiy prezident! Lyubim vas! Lyubim, uvajayem!";

  • Reciprocal love from the head of state: "Ya vas toje ochen lyublyu, ochen lyublyu. Bolshoye vam spasibo";

  • Citizens' good wishes: "Jivite dolgo! Day Bog! Spasibo vam bolshoye!".

Nukus 24/7 nightlife: The "Safe and vibrant city" concept

The significance of the round-the-clock street inspected by the President:

  • Safe environment and family walks: Quiet and well-lit streets allow residents, children, and youth to enjoy leisure at any time of the day;

    • Thriving services and small business: 24/7 cafes, bookstores, retail stalls, and recreation spots have become sources of hundreds of new jobs and additional tax revenues in Nukus;

  • Youth and cultural center: This street, where life is boiling even at night, has already become the city's brightest creative and communication ground.

Social and political analysis: Experts' conclusion

Assessments of this dialogue by public activists and political scientists:

  • Open dialogue — a strong bridge of trust: The head of state walking directly among ordinary people without strict security cordons and sharing in their joy sharply strengthens trust in the state and the future within society;

  • Demonstration of changes in the Aral Sea region: The smiles and joy in people's eyes are a real-life expression of the immense attention and infrastructural achievements directed at the region in recent years;

  • The value of values and peace: President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's primary emphasis that "peace must remain untouched" shows that peace and stability in our country are the foundational bedrock of all reforms.

This innocent, sincere, and heartfelt conversation on the streets of Nukus became a true practical symbol of the unity of the state and the people, and the celebration of peace and tranquility.

In your opinion, how will the increase in such modern 24/7 streets in our cities and districts positively affect people's moods and local businesses? What do you think about the head of state stepping out among ordinary people and having such a sincere dialogue? Leave your sincere comments and share this touching, joyful moment from Nukus with all your friends and compatriots!

Shavkat MirziyoyevNukusRepublic of Karakalpakstan24/7 round-the-clock
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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