New iPhone models delivered faster than pizza in India

·27·Technology
New iPhone models delivered faster than pizza in India

In India, users who purchased Apple's latest iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models no longer need to wait in lines outside stores or wait days for delivery. According to ixbt.com, quick-commerce apps have made it possible to receive these premium gadgets at your doorstep in just 10 minutes. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reporting that.

As sales began in the country on Friday, platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy's Instamart, and BigBasket added the new Pro models to their services. It is notable that smartphone sales have been launched through these apps, which are primarily known for delivering groceries and daily essentials within minutes. At the same time, the new devices were also available for purchase through Apple's traditional sales channels, including official stores, authorized retailers, and online marketplaces.

Rapid growth of the quick-commerce market

In fact, this is not the first time that new iPhone models have been sold via quick delivery services in India. In recent years, these platforms have expanded their operations to cover electronics, beauty products, and fashion, in addition to groceries. However, the market behind this segment is expanding at a very rapid pace.

According to a Redseer Strategy Consultants analytical report, India's quick-commerce sector reached nearly $9 billion in the first half of 2026. Additionally, the number of monthly users has grown from 8 million three years ago to over 60 million. Google and Deloitte project that this market could reach $50 billion by 2030, with non-grocery items such as electronics, fashion, and beauty expected to account for 45 percent of spending.

Demand and results on launch day

Strong demand was evident from the very first day of sales. Specifically, the BigBasket platform reported that it delivered over 300 iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max units within the first hour of sales. According to data provided to TechCrunch by Instamart, Bengaluru led in iPhone 18 Pro series orders, followed by Delhi. Also, the 256 GB Burgundy iPhone 18 Pro model became the most popular variant, accounting for nearly a third of the platform's sales.

Nevertheless, supply disruptions for the new smartphones were observed a few hours after sales began. In major cities like Delhi and Bengaluru, it was found that iPhone 18 Pro models were completely sold out on some quick delivery platforms in certain areas, while they remained available in others.

Expert assessment and future prospects

Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, noted that such quick delivery services on launch day demonstrated that they could be a convenient channel for high-end smartphones in India's major cities, even if the total volume is still small compared to traditional sales. It signifies that the ability to fulfill premium smartphone orders has been successfully tested for the first time.

IDC analyst Navkendar Singh believes that India stands out globally in this type of quick delivery service, and because consumers are already accustomed to these platforms for their daily purchases, they were ready for such acquisitions. However, the expert added that quick commerce is not yet the primary sales channel for smartphones, and its role in the new iPhone launch is mainly a "marketing event" designed to create buzz.

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Abror Shuhratov
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