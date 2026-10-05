Do camels get Botox too? 20 camels disqualified from beauty contest

An unexpected event occurred at a camel beauty contest held in Al-Musannah, Oman. 20 camels that were supposed to participate in the competition were disqualified following veterinary examinations. This was due to attempts to artificially alter the animals' appearance.

Experts discovered that some camels had been injected with Botox and fillers, and silicone was also used to make their humps appear larger. The possibility of hormones being used to make their muscles more prominent is also being investigated.

Appearance is considered one of the important criteria in camel pageants in Gulf countries. The judges pay attention to the animals' lips, nose, head, neck, hump, and body structure. Therefore, winning can bring significant financial benefits to the animal's owner.

According to veterinary experts, such cosmetic interventions can lead to infections, inflammation, and tissue damage. Furthermore, Botox can affect facial muscle activity, potentially hindering the animal's ability to eat and drink water.

The organizers stated that they will further strengthen veterinary control to ensure the fairness of the competition.