A Tyrannosaurus as if alive: A sensational display in Chinese shopping malls and parks (video)

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A Tyrannosaurus as if alive: A sensational display in Chinese shopping malls and parks (video)

China's advanced technology and robotics industry has captured global attention with its latest astonishing innovation. Engineers in the country have brought scenes from the famous "Jurassic Park" movie to life, unveiling a highly realistic dinosaur robot that is indistinguishable from a living creature.

Emerging from behind a special curtain in shopping malls and public squares, this bionic predator is evoking a mix of wonder, fear, and excitement among spectators and children alike.

Artificial intelligence and bionics: How did it "come to life"?

This project incorporates the latest engineering achievements created by China's leading robotics companies (including developers such as Dobot Robotics and LimX Dynamics):

  • Natural movements and breathing: This bionic robot is not limited to simple mechanical movements; it walks with heavy steps, its body rises and falls as if it were breathing, it blinks its eyes, and it emits low-pitched hissing and muffled roaring sounds;

  • Recognizing people and interaction: The sensors and artificial intelligence (AI) system integrated into the robot can perceive the surrounding crowd — it turns its head toward spectators, focuses its gaze, and reacts to the instructions of its handlers;

  • Silicone skin and realistic structure: The dinosaur's outer covering is made of high-quality special silicone, with the skin texture, muscle movement, and the structure of its predatory teeth fully recreating the appearance of a real Tyrannosaurus.

What is the goal: Not military, but an entertainment and educational revolution

Engineers have clarified the main purpose and areas of application for creating these robots:

  • Entertainment and tourism centers: These types of products are not intended for military or medical purposes, but as a tool to attract visitors to large theme parks, museums, and amusement parks (such as the famous Changzhou Dinosaur Park);

  • Innovative education: Such visual technologies are highly effective in teaching the younger generation about paleontology and the ancient world in a live, interactive format;

  • New trends in China: Recently, it has become a mass trend in Chinese parks to dress Unitree company's four-legged robot dogs in small dinosaur costumes to play with children. Now, this trend has evolved into full-scale, terrifying T-Rex robots.

Description of China's hyper-realistic dinosaur robot

Indicator

Technological features

Technology basis

Bionic engineering, artificial intelligence (AI), and motion sensors

Outer covering

High-quality silicone skin with special texture

Movement capabilities

Walking, breathing movement, blinking, roaring, and turning the head

Area of application

Theme parks, shopping malls, museums, and entertainment shows

Main developers

China's advanced robotics startups (Dobot, LimX, etc.)

Level of impression

Live effect at the level of the "Jurassic Park" movie

roboticsartificial intelligencebionicsChinese technologies
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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