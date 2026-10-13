In Antalya, condition of 16 people worsens after botox

In Turkey's Antalya, 16 people who received botox procedures for cosmetic purposes over the past three months have been hospitalized due to deteriorating health.

According to a report by the DHA news agency on October 12, 2026, patients experienced difficulty swallowing and speaking, breathing problems, and muscle weakness. Some of them were connected to mechanical ventilators, and three were treated in the intensive care unit. Patients with milder symptoms received outpatient care.

Professor Ebru Apadin Doğan, a neurology specialist at Akdeniz University Hospital, stated that all patients exhibited symptoms characteristic of poisoning following cosmetic procedures. The expert emphasized that preparations obtained from unknown sources or procedures performed by unqualified individuals can pose a danger.

One of the patients who sought medical attention stated that a few days after the botox procedure, her eyelids began to droop and she had difficulty swallowing. According to her claim, the procedure was performed not by a doctor, but by a clinic secretary.

Authorities are currently investigating where and by whom the botox procedures were performed on the patients. The cases of seven patients admitted to the neurology department in the past week have also been reported to law enforcement agencies.

Experts reminded that botox procedures should be performed by qualified doctors in licensed medical facilities, and attention must be paid to the origin and quality of the preparation.