South Korean woman undergoes 400 plastic surgeries in 15 years

·0·World
South Korean woman undergoes 400 plastic surgeries in 15 years

In South Korea, a woman living in South Korea caused a stir online after revealing she spent 300 million won, or approximately $210,000, on various procedures related to her appearance over the last 15 years. Gil Li-won stated that she has undergone a total of about 400 cosmetic procedures during this time.

The woman appeared on the popular tvN STORY entertainment show "It's Okay to Be a Martian" and said she began seeking plastic surgery in 2010. According to her, she gained weight while preparing for college entrance exams, and people around her mocked her appearance. Later, one of her ex-boyfriends also criticized her looks. This prompted her to make changes to her appearance.

Gil did not disclose exactly what her first procedure was. However, the initial experience gave her an understanding of the possibilities of cosmetic surgery, and she continued with various procedures thereafter. Despite spending a large amount of money on her appearance, she stated that she has no intention of stopping the process entirely for now.

"The boyfriend I was with from age 27 to 30 constantly criticized my appearance. It destroyed my self-confidence. I wanted to change myself completely. Nevertheless, I do not regret having plastic surgery. I am satisfied with my appearance now and feel confident," said Gil Li-won.

She revealed that over the last 15 years, she has undergone procedures such as forehead fat grafting, ear reshaping, double eyelid surgery, eye correction, rhinoplasty, shortening the distance between the nose and upper lip, and chin and facial contouring. She has also had procedures to create and remove dimples, lip filler injections and dissolutions, filler injections around the shoulders and collarbone, neck wrinkle filling, and Botox applications to certain muscles.

In addition, the woman said she has undergone needle-based procedures in the gluteal area, revision surgeries to correct the results of full-body liposuction, intravenous stem cell therapy, and various skin care treatments.

"If I count all my cosmetic procedures and visits to the dermatologist, it totals about 400. It accumulated over time," said the South Korean woman.

Gil Li-won admitted that there are still aspects of her appearance she wants to change. However, she has decided to follow the advice of a doctor at a liposuction clinic. The specialist recommended that she avoid excessive changes and focus on maintaining her current condition.

Nevertheless, the woman stated that she visits dermatology and oriental medicine clinics almost every day to maintain her appearance.

Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Treasure inside the wall: Police uncover mafia's €3.2M secret cache in ItalyTreasure inside the wall: Police uncover mafia's €3.2M secret cache in Italy23 September 10:52In Kazakhstan, a woman put a plastic pipe connector on her head to make a video and couldn't take it off (video)In Kazakhstan, a woman put a plastic pipe connector on her head to make a video and couldn't take it off (video)17 October 20:1551-year-old woman dies after six plastic surgeries51-year-old woman dies after six plastic surgeries28 August 13:20Will the US Intervene in the Conflict Between Ukraine and South Korea?Will the US Intervene in the Conflict Between Ukraine and South Korea?10 October 13:09Seoul Demands Apology from Kyiv: Secret Controversy over North Korean Prisoners of War!Seoul Demands Apology from Kyiv: Secret Controversy over North Korean Prisoners of War!28 September 14:36Chinese scientists have developed a 'living plastic' that self-destructs in six daysChinese scientists have developed a 'living plastic' that self-destructs in six days13 May 19:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once