South Korean woman undergoes 400 plastic surgeries in 15 years

In South Korea, a woman living in South Korea caused a stir online after revealing she spent 300 million won, or approximately $210,000, on various procedures related to her appearance over the last 15 years. Gil Li-won stated that she has undergone a total of about 400 cosmetic procedures during this time.

The woman appeared on the popular tvN STORY entertainment show "It's Okay to Be a Martian" and said she began seeking plastic surgery in 2010. According to her, she gained weight while preparing for college entrance exams, and people around her mocked her appearance. Later, one of her ex-boyfriends also criticized her looks. This prompted her to make changes to her appearance.

Gil did not disclose exactly what her first procedure was. However, the initial experience gave her an understanding of the possibilities of cosmetic surgery, and she continued with various procedures thereafter. Despite spending a large amount of money on her appearance, she stated that she has no intention of stopping the process entirely for now.

"The boyfriend I was with from age 27 to 30 constantly criticized my appearance. It destroyed my self-confidence. I wanted to change myself completely. Nevertheless, I do not regret having plastic surgery. I am satisfied with my appearance now and feel confident," said Gil Li-won.

She revealed that over the last 15 years, she has undergone procedures such as forehead fat grafting, ear reshaping, double eyelid surgery, eye correction, rhinoplasty, shortening the distance between the nose and upper lip, and chin and facial contouring. She has also had procedures to create and remove dimples, lip filler injections and dissolutions, filler injections around the shoulders and collarbone, neck wrinkle filling, and Botox applications to certain muscles.

In addition, the woman said she has undergone needle-based procedures in the gluteal area, revision surgeries to correct the results of full-body liposuction, intravenous stem cell therapy, and various skin care treatments.

"If I count all my cosmetic procedures and visits to the dermatologist, it totals about 400. It accumulated over time," said the South Korean woman.

Gil Li-won admitted that there are still aspects of her appearance she wants to change. However, she has decided to follow the advice of a doctor at a liposuction clinic. The specialist recommended that she avoid excessive changes and focus on maintaining her current condition.

Nevertheless, the woman stated that she visits dermatology and oriental medicine clinics almost every day to maintain her appearance.