World's "thinnest" mechanical wristwatch awarded in Switzerland

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World's "thinnest" mechanical wristwatch awarded in Switzerland

The ThinKing Mystery model, created by Russian independent watchmaker Konstantin Chaykin, has been awarded the "Audacity Prize" at the prestigious Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) held in Geneva, Switzerland. This was reported by Kommersant.

The award, presented on November 7, 2026, is given for unconventional approaches and creative courage in watchmaking.

The ThinKing Mystery model is just 1.65 millimeters thick and weighs 12.1 grams without the strap. With this feature, it is considered the world's thinnest mechanical wristwatch.

The watch movement consists of 284 parts. It displays time not through traditional hands, but through transparent sapphire disks. Another unique aspect of the model is that its movement is integrated with the case.

According to the manufacturer, only 12 of these watches will be produced worldwide. The price is around 400,000 Swiss francs, excluding taxes.

It is worth noting that Konstantin Chaykin also won the "Audacity Prize" at the GPHG in 2018. At that time, his Clown model was honored.

A person holding Konstantin Chaykin's thin watch and the award.
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