It was revealed that 180 thousand giant tortoises live in the Seychelles

It has been determined that the number of giant tortoises on the Aldabra Atoll in the Seychelles, located in the Indian Ocean, is nearly 180,000. The results of the new study once again demonstrate that this region is one of the largest habitats for free-roaming giant tortoises in the world.

According to The Guardian, scientists analyzed observation data collected between 2018–2022 and estimated that there are approximately 180,000 adult and sub-adult tortoises on the atoll. This figure is significantly higher than the numbers recorded in previous studies.

Interestingly, the number of these tortoises exceeds the total population of the Seychelles itself. The country's human population is approximately 135,000.

How did the number of tortoises grow so much?

Scientists note that this result demonstrates the success of long-term conservation efforts. In the 19th century, due to hunting and other human activities, the number of giant tortoises on the Aldabra Atoll had dropped to less than 1,000.

Later, conservation measures in the area were strengthened. In 1982, the atoll was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. Thus, great attention was paid to preserving the natural habitat of these rare animals.

Researchers believe that some tortoises may have been missed in previous estimates. The new methods made it possible to account for the estimated number of animals hiding among vegetation or in more remote areas.