It was revealed that 180 thousand giant tortoises live in the Seychelles

·4·World
It was revealed that 180 thousand giant tortoises live in the Seychelles

It has been determined that the number of giant tortoises on the Aldabra Atoll in the Seychelles, located in the Indian Ocean, is nearly 180,000. The results of the new study once again demonstrate that this region is one of the largest habitats for free-roaming giant tortoises in the world.

According to The Guardian, scientists analyzed observation data collected between 2018–2022 and estimated that there are approximately 180,000 adult and sub-adult tortoises on the atoll. This figure is significantly higher than the numbers recorded in previous studies.

Interestingly, the number of these tortoises exceeds the total population of the Seychelles itself. The country's human population is approximately 135,000.

How did the number of tortoises grow so much?

Scientists note that this result demonstrates the success of long-term conservation efforts. In the 19th century, due to hunting and other human activities, the number of giant tortoises on the Aldabra Atoll had dropped to less than 1,000.

Later, conservation measures in the area were strengthened. In 1982, the atoll was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. Thus, great attention was paid to preserving the natural habitat of these rare animals.

Researchers believe that some tortoises may have been missed in previous estimates. The new methods made it possible to account for the estimated number of animals hiding among vegetation or in more remote areas.

SeychellesAldabra AtollGiant tortoiseUNESCO World Heritage
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Jonathan the tortoise celebrates another birthday, approaching 200 years oldJonathan the tortoise celebrates another birthday, approaching 200 years old8 October 14:11A nearly 100-year-old tortoise makes history: she became a mother for the first time, having 16 babies!A nearly 100-year-old tortoise makes history: she became a mother for the first time, having 16 babies!28 September 16:02Tortoise Found Alive After Being Trapped Under a Floor in Brazil for 10 Years — How Did It Survive?Tortoise Found Alive After Being Trapped Under a Floor in Brazil for 10 Years — How Did It Survive?16 August 17:53Two-headed turtle weighing 5.2 grams born in the USATwo-headed turtle weighing 5.2 grams born in the USA6 October 09:00Two-headed turtle born in the USATwo-headed turtle born in the USA23 September 15:07Tortoise born in 1832 is still alive (video)Tortoise born in 1832 is still alive (video)19 June 20:01
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure