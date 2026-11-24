Scientists conducted a genetic analysis to determine the reasons for his long life. During the examination, 287 unique genetic variants were identified in Jonathan's organism. They are associated with important processes such as repairing damaged DNA, energy production in cells, regulating insulin activity, and protection against cancer.

Jonathan is an Aldabra giant tortoise, born around 1832 in the Seychelles. In 1882, he was brought to Saint Helena, a British Overseas Territory in the Atlantic Ocean. Since then, he has lived on the grounds of the Governor's residence.

Jonathan, a giant tortoise considered the oldest land animal in the world, has become the focus of scientists' attention. Researchers who studied the DNA of this animal, which is approximately 194 years old, identified a number of genetic characteristics that may contribute to its longevity.

One of the aspects that surprised the researchers is that the systems controlling certain genes of the tortoise, which has lived for nearly two centuries, have remained at a level similar to those of younger tortoises. Usually, as an organism ages, changes occur in these processes, and cell function can deteriorate.

Experts are particularly focusing on the stable preservation of genes related to the activity of mitochondria, which supply energy to cells. This condition may have helped Jonathan's body perform its functions effectively for many years.

Researchers believe that these results could help better understand not only the longevity of animals but also how the aging process occurs in humans. However, it is too early to conclude that the characteristics identified in the tortoise will allow for the extension of human life.

Interestingly, Jonathan's age is considered highly unusual even for his species. While the typical lifespan of Aldabra giant tortoises is around 80–100 years, Jonathan has lived nearly twice that long.

Today, he has become not only a record-holder for longevity but also a unique research subject for science. In the future, scientists plan to study other giant tortoises to identify biological mechanisms that help slow down the aging process.