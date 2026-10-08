Jonathan the tortoise celebrates another birthday, approaching 200 years old

·5·World
Jonathan the tortoise celebrates another birthday, approaching 200 years old

Jonathan, a giant tortoise considered the oldest land animal on the planet, continues to live on the island of Saint Helena. In 2026, his age reached approximately 194. According to Guinness World Records, Jonathan is the oldest land animal ever recorded and the longest-lived tortoise in history.

Jonathan is believed to have been born around 1832. He was brought to Saint Helena from the Seychelles in 1882 and has lived on the grounds of Plantation House, the governor's residence, ever since. His age is estimated based on records showing that he was already fully grown when he was brought to the island in 1882.

Over his nearly two centuries of life, he has witnessed several British monarchs and numerous historical events. Notably, in 1947, then-Princess Elizabeth met with Jonathan. In 2024, he was once again in the spotlight during a visit by Prince Edward.

Despite his advanced age, Jonathan still has a good appetite. Due to cataracts, his vision has sharply declined, and his sense of smell is gone. Nevertheless, according to veterinarians, his general condition is good and he is regularly cared for. He is also provided with supplemental fruits and vegetables.

Scientists are also studying the extraordinary longevity mechanisms of giant tortoises. Research has identified certain genetic characteristics in the genomes of these animals related to DNA repair, inflammation, and cancer development. Such studies may help better understand the biological mechanisms of the aging process.

Interestingly, in April 2026, false reports circulated on social media claiming that Jonathan had died. The government of Saint Helena denied this information, officially announcing that the tortoise is alive and well.

Today, Jonathan has become one of the symbols of the island of Saint Helena. In 2026, he was also awarded a special "ICON" status by Guinness World Records.

JonathanSaint HelenaGuinness World Recordsgiant tortoise
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