Sensational incident in Indonesia: the married "bride" turned out to be a man

·17·World
Sensational incident in Indonesia: the married "bride" turned out to be a man

An unusual incident in Indonesia attracted public attention and sparked widespread discussions on social media. According to reports, a 26-year-old young man had been in a relationship for nearly a year with a person he met on the internet who introduced herself as Adinda.

Over time, the virtual acquaintance took a serious turn. Trusting their relationship, the young man ultimately decided to marry her. However, after the marriage, certain circumstances began to arouse his suspicions. This event intensified debates regarding internet dating, mutual trust in relationships, and issues of identity verification. Reports also state that the case has been handed over to law enforcement agencies.

No further information has yet been provided regarding the details of the incident or the response of official authorities.

It was reported that his spouse avoided physical intimacy for nearly 12 days. Furthermore, she objected to the young man meeting his own relatives. These behaviors prompted the young man to clarify the situation.

Following subsequent investigations, according to reports, it was revealed that the person he married was actually a man.

AdindaInternet-datingIndonesiaLaw enforcement agencies
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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