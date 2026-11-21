The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating a potential cyberattack on the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), a critical database used by law enforcement agencies. There are concerns that hackers may have accessed the system and altered the data stored within it.

This was reported by CNN, citing its own sources. The exact scale of the cyberattack, its consequences, and the extent of the damage to the database are not yet known.

The issue concerns the NCIC system, which is vital for law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and facilitates information sharing across the country.

Why is the NCIC database important?

The National Crime Information Center (NCIC) is one of the primary systems in the U.S. that enables information sharing among various levels of law enforcement agencies. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is responsible for its operation.

A former FBI official explained the importance of the database to CNN, noting that law enforcement officers use it daily.

Through this system, police and other law enforcement agencies can:

identify wanted criminals;

check for the existence of arrest warrants;

obtain information necessary for law enforcement activities;

share information directly related to public safety.

Therefore, any issue with the cybersecurity of this database could affect not only technical operations but also the daily work of law enforcement agencies.

Hackers may have altered the data

According to the CNN source, the most serious concern regarding the potential cyberattack is not just that hackers gained access to the database, but that they may have altered the information stored within it.

If the data has been altered, it could affect the reliability of information regarding wanted persons, arrest warrants, or other critical data used by law enforcement agencies.

However, this is currently being mentioned as a possibility. It has not been officially confirmed that hackers actually changed or utilized the data.

It is also unclear when the cyberattack occurred. According to CNN, the potential breach was discovered a few days ago.

The FBI has not yet commented

CNN requested a comment from the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding this report, but the agency did not respond to the channel's inquiry.

Interestingly, FBI Director Kash Patel publicly praised the agency's successes in the field of cybersecurity on November 19.

At the same time, this is not the first cybersecurity issue reported in connection with FBI systems in recent months.

FBI systems have been targeted by cyberattacks before

In September of this year, reports circulated that the hacker group ShinyHunters had gained access to the medical records of FBI employees.

These incidents are making the issue of the security of information systems used by U.S. law enforcement agencies even more urgent.

The results of the investigation into the potential cyberattack on the NCIC database, the exact scale of the incident, and whether the data in the system was altered have not yet been disclosed.