In Indonesia, an unusual performance during a music event nearly ended in tragedy. A performer who took the stage with a giant python draped over their shoulders found themselves under the snake's powerful constriction during the show.

Videos of the incident show the python wrapping itself around the performer's neck and waist, squeezing tighter and tighter. As a result, the performer lost their balance and fell backward onto the drums. While they struggled to break free from the snake's grip, musicians and event organizers rushed to help, attempting to remove the python from their body.

Fortunately, the incident ended without serious injury. Once the performer recovered, they continued the concert.

However, the incident has fueled discussions on social media regarding safety issues. Many users questioned the safety of using wild animals in such performances.

During the discussions, the 2016 tragedy involving Indonesian singer Irma Bule was also recalled. She died after being bitten by a king cobra during her performance. For this reason, some are calling for a ban on the use of venomous or dangerous wild animals in entertainment events.