Bride Cancels Wedding and Marries Another Man on the Same Day

·137·World
Bride Cancels Wedding and Marries Another Man on the Same Day

An unexpected incident occurred in India just minutes before the wedding ceremony began. The bride decided to cancel the marriage after some guests from the groom's side arrived at the wedding drunk and behaved inappropriately toward the women.

According to local media reports, the bride and her family viewed this behavior as a sign of disrespect and a serious issue on the part of the groom's family. As a result, the wedding ceremony was halted immediately.

Most interestingly, the bride's relatives managed to find her another groom on that very same day. By evening, a new marriage ceremony was held in the exact same wedding hall, and the bride married a different young man.

In addition, the bride's side filed an official complaint against the first groom's family with law enforcement agencies. This incident has been widely discussed on social media, with many users supporting the bride for defending her honor and dignity.

India
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