Unprecedentedly large and fierce mass protests against the sharp rise in the cost of living, inflation, and fuel prices are taking place across France.

According to the country's Ministry of Interior, over 550,000 disgruntled citizens took to the streets in the capital Paris and other major cities (including Marseille, Lyon, and Lille). This is assessed as one of the largest social demonstrations in recent years.

Clashes, tear gas, and fires

During the demonstrations, the situation became extremely tense in Paris and Marseille, leading to fierce clashes between protesters and police:

Response of security forces: Barricades were built in the streets of Paris and Marseille, and trash cans, cars, and even some buildings were set on fire. To quell the unrest and disperse the crowd, police used tear gas, water cannons, and rubber bullets;

Mass arrests: Following looting and riots during the demonstrations, dozens of people across the country, including many protesters in Paris itself, were detained by police;

Strict bans: The government officially banned any demonstrations and gatherings near the Champs-Élysées in central Paris, a number of administrative and government buildings, and major railway stations.

Expansion of social discontent: Students and teachers join in

The movement, which initially started against fuel prices and general inflation, quickly engulfed other social groups:

Fuel and living costs: People are protesting against the relentless increase in the prices of daily necessities and fuel, declining purchasing power, and the freezing of social benefits;

Education crisis: Hundreds of students and teachers from schools and universities across France actively joined the protests. They are demonstrating their discontent against financial constraints in the education system, poor conditions in schools, and low wages.

Despite the high mobilization of police and special forces, the demands of the protesters are growing. The French government is forced to take urgent measures to overcome this social crisis and ease the situation.