How did a Picasso painting end up in a drug dealer's house?

·29·World
How did a Picasso painting end up in a drug dealer's house?

During a search conducted as part of a drug trafficking case in France, a missing painting by the world-famous artist Pablo Picasso was found. The incident took place in Champagne-sur-Marne, on the southeastern outskirts of Paris.

Picasso's work had been stolen from an art storage facility in Paris. The painting actually belonged to a female collector from Singapore. One of the suspects in the theft had worked as a guard at that warehouse.

The official name of this painting has not yet been disclosed, but it has been confirmed by experts.

According to the newspaper Le Parisien, it reports that in addition to Pablo Picasso's painting, police seized drugs, expensive clothing, and several thousand euros in cash from the house.

Picasso's works have long been a "favorite" target for thieves. This situation once again demonstrates that the security of artworks is insufficient and their movement on the black market continues.

Pablo PicassoFranceParisChampigny-sur-MarneLe Parisien
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