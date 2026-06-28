109 People Die in One Day Due to Abnormal Heat in Paris

Abnormal heat in the French capital, Paris, is causing serious consequences. It was reported that 109 people died in the city within a single day. Franceinfo reported this based on data from the emergency medical services.

It was reported that on Friday, June 26, the air temperature in the capital rose to nearly 39 degrees. Within those 24 hours, 109 deaths were officially recorded by the emergency medical services. It is noted that on average, seven people die per day in Paris during this time of year, indicating that the current figure is several times higher than usual.

Experts clarified that these statistics only include deaths recorded by ambulance staff in homes and public places. Deaths occurring in hospitals were not included in this report. Therefore, it cannot be ruled out that the total number of victims may be even higher.

It was noted that during the same period, the emergency medical services received nearly 3.4 thousand calls, indicating a sharp increase in the number of people whose health deteriorated due to the heat.

Additionally, Fabien Yuge, director of the 'Family Obsèques' funeral bureau, told journalists in an interview that morgues in Paris are nearly full due to the increasing number of deaths resulting from the abnormal heat.

Experts are urging the population to avoid going outside during the hottest parts of the day if possible, to drink more water, and to pay special attention to the elderly and people with chronic illnesses.