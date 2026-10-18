In the Philippines, a little boy afraid of injections starts calling the Adhan (video)

A video capturing a little boy in the Philippines reciting the Adhan during an injection has widely spread on social networks. The unusual action of the boy named Teytey caught the attention of many users and lifted their spirits. Sinjali reported this.

In the video, it can be seen that while the nurse is giving the boy an injection, he is loudly calling the Adhan. Specifically, the boy repeats the Shahada part of Islam, "Ashhadu alla ilaha illalloh."

The footage circulating on social networks caused various reactions among users. While some praised the boy's sincere action, others found his state during the injection amusing.

It is reported that the post featuring the video has gathered over 1.4 million likes.