7.8 Magnitude Earthquake: State of Emergency in the Philippines

A powerful earthquake near the Philippine coast has caused severe consequences. According to the latest data, the natural disaster has claimed 32 lives, with another 134 people sustaining injuries of varying severity.

Citing local authorities, reports indicate that the city of General Santos suffered the most damage. In this area, home to nearly 700,000 residents, numerous buildings and retail outlets were damaged.

Witnesses reported that facades of some structures collapsed and windows shattered. Some buildings sustained serious damage, resulting in partial or total destruction. Relevant organizations are currently assessing the extent of damage to utility networks and infrastructure facilities.

Experts noted that the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.8. Following the tremors, a tsunami warning was issued for the country's coastal areas. Reports suggest that wave heights could exceed one meter on some islands.

Consequently, residents have been urged to evacuate to safe areas, particularly to higher ground.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has issued appropriate orders to temporarily suspend educational activities in the affected areas of Mindanao island.

Rescue and recovery operations are ongoing in the country.