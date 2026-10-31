One of the most active volcanoes in the Philippines has erupted (video)

Mayon, considered one of the most active volcanoes in the Philippines, erupted on October 30. The eruption resulted in an ash column reaching a height of 3,000 meters above its crater. This was reported by NDTV.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the eruption began at 11:53 local time and lasted for nearly six minutes. The thick ash that rose into the sky was dispersed by the wind toward the west-southwest. As a result, ashfall is expected in Daraga, Guinobatan, Camalig, and nearby areas in the Albay province.

According to preliminary reports, no casualties or damage have been recorded in the surrounding towns and villages.

Due to increased volcanic activity, PHIVOLCS has raised the alert level for Mayon from level 2 to level 3 on a scale of 0 to 5. Experts have recommended the evacuation of residents within a 6-kilometer radius of the crater, which is designated as a permanent danger zone. Pilots have also been warned not to fly near the volcano's summit.

Experts stated that a new phase of magmatic eruption has begun at Mayon. This increases the risk of lava flows, as well as pyroclastic flows consisting of high-temperature gas and volcanic materials, in the coming days and weeks.

For reference, the 2,462-meter-tall Mayon volcano is located approximately 330 kilometers southeast of the Philippine capital, Manila. It is one of the most active volcanoes in the country and is also famous for its almost perfect conical shape.