In China, a boy falls from a height of 4 meters and escapes with minor injuries

·53·World
In China, a boy falls from a height of 4 meters and escapes with minor injuries

In China's Hunan province, a boy around 7–8 years old fell from a height of 3–4 meters while riding a bicycle. The incident occurred on September 19 in Lanshan County, Yunyong City. This was reported by The Paper.

As it turned out, while riding his bicycle, the boy lost control and crashed into a roadside wall. As a result of the impact, he fell down from the height behind the wall.

Fortunately, the boy landed on a soft spot overgrown with thick grass and vines. This significantly cushioned the impact of the fall. After the incident, the boy got up on his own and climbed back up.

According to local residents, the child was not seriously injured, suffering only minor scratches on his body. The incident was also captured by a surveillance camera.

HunanYunyongLanshanThe Paper
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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