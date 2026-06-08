Deadly Earthquake in the Philippines Claims Many Lives

The Philippine archipelago, located in the Pacific region, was forced to withstand another devastating natural disaster. On June 8 of this year, at 7:37 AM local time, a extremely powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 was recorded near the coast of Mindanao Island in the south of the country. Following this strong underground shock, peace was once again lost in the region—over 130 powerful aftershocks, ranging in magnitude from 1 to 6.7, occurred within a short period, causing panic among the population.

The disaster that shook the ground completely disrupted electricity and communication networks in coastal areas, but thanks to the rapid actions of rescuers, the systems were restored. The city of General Santos, closest to the epicenter and known among the people as the "tuna capital," became one of the areas most affected by the disaster.

According to grim reports from the renowned BBC news agency, citing local government officials, at least 19 innocent people lost their lives as a result of the natural disaster. In several major provinces, including South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and the city of General Santos, at least 134 citizens suffered injuries of varying degrees.

Currently, Reuters is seriously verifying reports, based on civil defense service data, that the death toll has reached 32 due to people being trapped under rubble and terrifying landslides. The country's leadership immediately declared a state of emergency and mobilized national army units and special rescue teams to eliminate the consequences of the disaster and save people. Official bodies stated that accurate statistics from all sources are being compiled and will be presented to the public in the coming hours.

Heart-wrenching videos and photos circulating on the internet show many buildings collapsing like paper, including the complete destruction of the popular "Jollibee" fast-food outlet. A scene filmed at a primary school in the Davao Occidental province is particularly moving: on the very first day of the new school year, young students are seen crouching on the ground in fear of the strong shaking, while the shelter behind them collapses.

Fortunately, the school administration announced that no children were injured in this incident. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. addressed the nation, promising that the state would not leave the people of Mindanao alone in these difficult times, and ordered the immediate suspension of educational activities in the affected areas.

Such earthquakes occur frequently in the Philippines, which is located in the highly unstable and active region known as the "Pacific Ring of Fire." An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 that occurred in the autumn of last year claimed the lives of more than 70 people. This recent strong tremor resonated not only within the country but also in neighboring states. After the disaster, waves reaching up to 1.4 meters in height were observed in Japan's remote Ogasawara Islands, as well as off the coasts of Indonesia and Palau, and a tsunami warning was issued. Although this threat was later officially canceled, a tense situation remains in the region.

Always stay with us on the Zamin pages to follow the latest information on the scale of the natural disaster in the Philippines, the progress of rescue operations, and the humanitarian aid provided by the international community!