Horrific fire on passenger ferry in the Philippines: Over 80 people missing

Another major maritime tragedy has occurred in Southeast Asia. A passenger ferry carrying over a hundred people suddenly burst into flames near the coast of Palawan province in the western Philippines. The influential Reuters news agency, citing Philippine Coast Guard data, reported that at least 5 people have died as a result of the disaster, and more than 80 passengers and crew members are considered missing. The incident, which took place in the middle of the sea at night, quickly turned into a large-scale rescue operation. So, how many people were on the 'MV June Aster' ferry, how many were rescued, and where exactly did the fire start? At the end of the article, we provide all the details regarding the main intrigue — the fate of the missing and the urgent search and rescue efforts continuing in the open sea.

The sudden outbreak of the fire and the horror on the ferry

Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Noemi Kayabyab revealed the details of the incident to the local DZXL radio station:

Casualties of the 'MV June Aster': The disaster occurred on the 'MV June Aster' ferry while it was sailing along the coast of Palawan, and the flames engulfed the ship in a short time;

Number of people on board: According to the official passenger list, there were a total of 117 passengers and 17 crew members on the water transport, meaning a total of 134 people;

Deceased and survivors: The death of 5 people has been officially confirmed due to the tragedy; so far, only 42 citizens have been rescued alive from the water by rescuers;

Grim statistics: The agency clarified that the number of missing persons was calculated by subtracting the rescued and confirmed bodies from the total number of people on the ship.

"The flames spread extremely fast. We have mobilized all our naval and air forces to save the people on board and bring the survivors to shore," said representatives of the Philippine Coast Guard.

Coordinates of the tragedy: Rescuers are racing against time

The incident occurred near a busy tourist area for sea transport:

Distance and location: According to Coast Guard data, the fire occurred approximately 1.2 nautical miles (about 2.2 kilometers) northeast of the well-known city of Coron in Palawan province;

Difficult situation despite being close to shore: Despite being close to land, the sudden smoke and fire caused passengers to jump into the sea and scatter with the current;

Non-stop operation: At this very moment, search and rescue operations are continuing non-stop in the sea with the participation of full-crew boats, helicopters, and special divers.

The fate of over 80 people in the open sea

The most important and painful question that interests many is how much chance remains to find survivors among the more than 80 people who jumped into the water during the fire and went missing. The most important conclusion is that, the fact that the fire occurred just 2.2 km from the shore allowed rescuers to reach the area quickly, but the nighttime and strong currents are complicating the search efforts. The Philippine government has dispatched additional naval vessels to the scene. In the current hours, the main task of the rescuers is to find the passengers carried away by the current and prevent the number of deaths from rising. This disaster has once again shown how weak the water transport safety and fire protection systems are in the Philippines, which consists of islands.

Do you think such a large-scale fire and the disappearance of over 80 people on a modern ferry just 2 kilometers from the shore is a result of negligence in water transport control? How should rescue systems work in such maritime emergencies? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the details of this grave tragedy happening in the world with your loved ones!