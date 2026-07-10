In the Philippines, a banana variety is being used to create amazing fabric for bags and backpacks

In the Philippines, the abaca variety of banana is becoming an important raw material not only for agriculture but also for industry. Local farmers are extracting fibers from the plant's stems to participate in the production of an eco-friendly fabric called Bananatex.

First, fibers are extracted from the abaca stem. After being dried, they are processed into strong yarn. Then, fabric is made from this yarn. The finished material is used to produce bags, backpacks, and travel gear.

Bananatex is made from plant-based raw materials and is water-resistant. For this reason, it is being used in items designed for daily use.

Experts in ecological materials emphasize that such fabrics can be an alternative to plastic-based synthetic products. Their use helps reduce microplastic waste.

Another aspect of the project relates to the rural population. Growing abaca provides Filipino farmers with a steady income. At the same time, this plant also helps in restoring local forests and protecting the soil.