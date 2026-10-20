11-year-old boy in China hospitalized after studying for 14 hours

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11-year-old boy in China hospitalized after studying for 14 hours

An 11-year-old boy living in Changsha, China, was rushed to the hospital after doing homework and studying under his parents' supervision for 14 hours straight without a break. Long hours of studying and psychological pressure severely impacted his health.

It is no secret that there is a strong drive to achieve high academic results in China. However, in some cases, striving too hard for academic success can pose a danger to children's health.

A recent incident serves as a prime example of this. An 11-year-old boy did his homework from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM without any rest. By 11:00 PM, his condition worsened: the boy became restless, started breathing rapidly, felt dizzy, had a headache, and experienced numbness in his hands and feet.

Alarmed, his parents, who had monitored his studies throughout the day, took him to a local hospital. After examinations, doctors determined that he was suffering from a breathing disorder associated with hyperventilation—rapid breathing.

14 hours of studying worsened the boy's condition

The incident occurred at the end of last month. Doctors put an oxygen mask on the boy, known only by the name Lianlian, and taught him how to regulate his breathing.

Experts note that the condition observed in the boy was caused by excessively rapid and deep breathing. This, in turn, was reportedly triggered by the psychological stress resulting from his parents forcing him to study continuously for 14 hours.

Such breathing disorders can manifest with symptoms such as chest tightness, a feeling of shortness of breath, dizziness, and numbness in the hands, feet, lips, and even the whole body. In severe cases, muscle stiffness, finger cramps, and unusual positioning of the hands are also observed. If medical assistance is not provided in time, this condition can pose a threat to the patient's life.

Similar cases are on the rise

The incident involving Lianlian might seem rare. However, according to the Changsha Central Hospital, the pediatric emergency department alone admitted more than 30 underage patients presenting with similar symptoms in August.

It was noted that this figure is ten times higher than in previous months. Experts cited academic pressure, anxiety caused by exams, and prolonged use of mobile phones as the main causes for such conditions.

Lianlian's story has once again brought to the agenda the issue of China's intense drive for educational achievement and the heavy pressure placed on students.

In the country, complex university entrance exams known as "gaokao" can seriously impact young people's futures. As a result, some students find themselves under immense psychological pressure to achieve high scores.

This incident shows that while children's education is important, their health and rest should not be overlooked. Instead of continuous studying, taking regular breaks, getting adequate rest, and considering the child's mental state are essential for their healthy development.

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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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