12-year-old girl injures two children with a knife in Novosibirsk

Two children were hospitalized as a result of an incident involving a 12-year-old girl in the Russian city of Novosibirsk. One of them is in critical condition and is receiving treatment in the intensive care unit. Law enforcement agencies are investigating all the details of the incident.

The incident occurred on September 29 at a playground located in the courtyard of a multi-story residential building in the Leninsky district of Novosibirsk.

According to preliminary information, the 12-year-old girl inflicted bodily injuries on a child born in 2015. Afterward, another child born in 2022 was also injured. The police quickly identified the girl and took her to the police department accompanied by her legal representatives.

One of the injured children is in intensive care

As a result of the incident, two children were in need of medical assistance.

According to local reports, the child born in 2015 was hospitalized and is being treated in the intensive care unit in critical condition. Doctors are providing the necessary medical care regarding her condition.

Information has also circulated that the second child was taken to a medical facility. Meanwhile, the police are working to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

Investigation into the incident launched

The prosecutor's office of the Novosibirsk region has launched an investigation into this incident.

Investigative agencies are determining the causes of the incident, what happened between the participants, and the circumstances that led to the event. Further legal decisions are expected to be made based on the gathered materials.

Currently, the process of giving a legal assessment to the incident is ongoing. Therefore, one should not rush to accept all the details in the preliminary reports as final and confirmed information.

It is reported that the girl had previously received medical help

Some local publications reported that the 12-year-old girl had previously committed violence against a relative and subsequently underwent compulsory treatment. However, these data should be treated with caution until fully confirmed by official investigative materials.

According to subsequent information, the police stated that the girl would be handed over to medical personnel and placed in a specialized medical institution.

The most important issue is the condition of the injured children

Currently, public attention is primarily focused on the health of the injured children and determining the true causes of the incident.

This event has once again demonstrated how important the issues of children's safety, the timely assessment of their psychological state, and the early detection of dangerous situations are.

The investigation into the incident in Novosibirsk is ongoing. The full causes of the event and its legal assessment will be made known based on the results of the official investigation.