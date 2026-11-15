Chinese boy gets digital lock stuck in his nose during play

In China, a boy became the protagonist of an unexpected incident after a digital lock got stuck in his nose. Photos of him with the lock attached went viral on social media, sparking significant interest among users.

It is common for children to put small objects into their noses while playing, such as building blocks, small beads, pen caps, or pieces of paper. However, a digital lock getting stuck in a child's nose is a rare occurrence. Even firefighters in Huaihua, Hunan Province, China, did not expect to face such an unusual situation.

It is unclear exactly how the young boy managed to get the digital lock into his nose. However, it is speculated that he was playing with the lock and perhaps trying to imitate the legendary Bull Demon King. Regardless, the lock eventually became lodged in his nose, leaving the boy with a unique 'bull ring'.

Initially, the boy tried to remove the lock himself several times. When his attempts failed, he asked his parents for help. The adults were also unable to remove the lock without causing the child severe pain or injury, so they decided to contact the local fire department.

However, the situation was not easy for the rescuers either. First, the firefighters tried to calm the boy down. Then, after carefully examining the lock, they realized that pulling it with force or applying excessive pressure could cause serious injury, potentially damaging the child's nasal septum.

For this reason, the specialists decided to cut the lock open using special shears instead of pulling it out. This method was chosen as the most appropriate way to solve the problem without causing the child additional pain.

Remarkably, the boy remained calm throughout the entire process. He did not interfere with the rescuers' actions and waited patiently until the operation was finished. Once the lock was removed, he promised that such an incident would not happen again and that he would never put foreign objects in his nose.

This incident attracted a lot of attention on social media. Behind the humorous appearance of the situation lies an important lesson about the need for children to handle small objects with caution.