Students preparing for the Gaokao exam in China are reportedly going gray (video)
In China, high school graduates preparing for university entrance are facing intense mental and physical pressure. Due to the country's fierce educational competition, some senior students are forced to study for 12–14 hours a day.
One of the most critical tests for them is the "Gaokao" exam, which determines their chances of university admission. It is reported that long hours of study, lack of sleep, and constant mental strain are being observed during the preparation process for this exam.
Reports have circulated on social media claiming that some graduates' hair has turned gray by the time they finish school. However, a direct link between these cases and exam pressure has not yet been independently verified.
Experts emphasize that prolonged stress and sleep deprivation can negatively affect human health, including mental state and sleep quality. Therefore, it is important to allocate sufficient time for rest and sleep during the exam preparation process.
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