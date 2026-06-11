Chinese youth celebrate the end of the country's most important exam

As the Gaokao exam concludes, a wave of great emotion has swept across China.

Millions of young people leaving exam halls were greeted with joy, applause, flowers, and hugs. Years of preparation, stress, and sleepless nights are behind them—now there is only relief and a festive mood.

The Gaokao is considered the most important exam in China, determining one's fate for university admission. The results define not only which university one attends but also future career paths and opportunities.

Failing the Gaokao almost guarantees a lifetime of low-level employment and family disappointment. This year's exams took place from June 7–10, with over 13 million young people fighting for their future.