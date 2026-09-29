In China, kindergarten child delivered to hospital under court staff escort

On September 18, 2026, one of the pupils suddenly fell ill at a kindergarten in Pinghu, Zhejiang Province, China. This was reported by Zhejiang Online.

As reported, noticing the situation, the teacher immediately picked up the child, left the kindergarten, and tried to take him to the hospital. At that moment, a man named Chuan, one of the parents who had come to pick up his child, saw the situation and decided to help with his car.

He put the child in his car along with the teacher and headed toward the hospital. However, there was a risk of losing time on the way due to traffic congestion. Then, seeing a vehicle belonging to Pinghu court employees who were on duty, they asked for help.

Realizing the urgency of the situation, the court staff immediately turned on the special lights and siren. They drove ahead, clearing the way for the car following behind with the child, and escorted it all the way to the hospital.

Once the car arrived at the hospital, the child was rushed into the emergency department. After making sure he was receiving medical attention, the court staff left the scene to continue their official duties.

It was later reported that the child's condition had stabilized and there was no serious danger.