In Turkey, bus driver takes a fainting passenger to the hospital (video)

In the city of Elazig, Turkey, a public bus driver changed his route to help a passenger who suddenly lost consciousness and collapsed to the floor. This was reported by Kanal23.

According to the reports, one of the passengers on a bus operating in the city center suddenly felt unwell and fell to the floor. Noticing the situation, other passengers alerted the driver Emrah Zaman.

After receiving permission from the transport department, the driver deviated from the set route and drove the bus toward the Fethi Sekin City Hospital. Along the way, he honked his horn asking other vehicles to clear the way.

When the bus arrived at the hospital, medical staff placed the passenger on a stretcher and brought them inside. The passenger was hospitalized for treatment.

The incident was captured by the bus's surveillance camera. No further information has been provided yet regarding the passenger's current condition.