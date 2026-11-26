In the West Kazakhstan region of Kazakhstan, the first snowfall led to icy road conditions. It became difficult to transport a girl who had fainted due to adverse weather conditions to the hospital. As a result, patrol police officers came to her aid.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, the incident occurred on November 26 on the Uralsk — Aktobe highway, near the village of Barbastau.

A driver of a Chevrolet Cobalt approached patrol police officers on duty in the area. He stated that there was an unconscious girl in the car and that he could not take her to the hospital on his own due to the ice on the roads.

According to the driver, an ambulance had already been called, but weather and road conditions prevented the medical staff from arriving quickly.

Realizing the seriousness of the situation, police officers Sogindik Umbayev and Ansar Maratov immediately placed the girl in their service vehicle. Together with a village paramedic accompanying the girl, they took her to a medical facility in the city of Uralsk.

There, the patient was handed over to medical staff. It has been reported that the girl's condition is currently stable and she is receiving the necessary treatment.