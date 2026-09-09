New Iron Wall in the Baltics: Latvia Bans Bus Connections with Russia and Belarus

Another drastic geopolitical decision regarding the restriction of border and transport links in the Baltic region is about to be made. The Latvian government has initiated a complete halt to regular bus services to Russia and Belarus, as well as transit passenger transport through the country, starting January 1, 2027. Relevant legislative changes have been drafted by the Ministry of Transport and officially submitted for government review. This strict restriction will also end the operations of the only major international carrier that has been active in the region for years. So, what types of transport does the ban cover, what alternative routes can passengers take, and what is the situation in neighboring countries? At the end of the article, we reveal the main intrigue—the official conclusion of the Latvian Ministry, the remaining transit corridors, and all details regarding the full duration of the restrictions.

Regular services will be stopped and the Ecolines license will be revoked

New amendments prepared by the Latvian Ministry of Transport impose serious restrictions on transport movement:

Strict ban from January 1, 2027: All regular and irregular bus services from the country's territory to Russia and Belarus will be completely prohibited;

Closure of transit routes: The restriction will apply not only to direct flights from Latvia but also to all international routes transiting through the country's territory;

The fate of the last regular route: Currently, only one official regular bus route is operating between Latvia and Russia. These daily trips are carried out by the company Norma-A under the Ecolines brand;

License will not be extended: The official permit granted to this company is valid until January 9, 2027, and official Riga is firmly committed to not extending it.

“Following the ban on irregular bus transport, stopping regular flights is a logical step toward strengthening border security and sanctions policy in the region,” Baltic analysts comment.

Restriction on irregular flights extended for another year

Latvia had previously begun a strategy of gradually closing transport borders:

Restrictions starting from 2025: Irregular (charter) bus services to Russia and Belarus were initially restricted from November 1, 2025;

Another 12-month period: Although this temporary restriction was intended until October 31, 2026, the government decided to extend it for another 12 months—until the autumn of 2027.

Remaining 'loopholes' for passengers

The most important question interesting many travelers and passengers is whether these restrictions introduced by Latvia can truly stop people from crossing the border entirely. The most important conclusion is that, according to the official assessment of the Latvian Ministry of Transport, the cancellation of regular bus flights will not completely stop the flow. Passengers can still continue to travel through Estonia and Lithuania using various transport modes and transfers. Furthermore, since the ban on large buses does not apply to small minibuses, this market is expected to shift to small carriers. For comparison: according to the Lithuanian Transport Safety Administration, there are currently 29 valid regular bus service permits between Lithuania and Russia/Belarus, including transit.

In your opinion, how will the complete severance of bus links between Baltic states and Russia/Belarus affect the free movement of ordinary citizens? Will transport restrictions be supported in such a drastic manner by Lithuania and Estonia in the future? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important international transport news with your loved ones and acquaintances planning trips!