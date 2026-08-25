Passengers in Sweden save bus from accident

An incident in southern Sweden narrowly avoided becoming a major tragedy thanks to the courage and quick actions of passengers. A bus carrying approximately 50 passengers was traveling on the highway when the driver suddenly lost consciousness. The bus continued at speed, posing a risk of losing control on the road.

In this dangerous situation, one of the passengers, Maria Hjelte, immediately reached the driver's seat and grabbed the steering wheel. Another passenger, Niranjan, came to her aid. Together, they tried to keep the bus on the road as much as possible.

As a result of the passengers' quick actions, the bus was prevented from veering into oncoming traffic. Ultimately, the vehicle was steered into a roadside barrier, its speed was reduced, and it was brought to a stop. The driver, having regained consciousness, was then able to press the brakes.

Most importantly, none of the passengers were injured in the incident. The driver, who had fainted, was taken to the hospital.

Following the event, the passengers' bravery gained significant attention in Sweden and other countries. In particular, the quick decision of Maria Hjelte, who took control of the bus, likely saved many lives.