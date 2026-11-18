Public transport passengers in Detroit, USA, witnessed an unexpected scene. Two riders boarded a city bus with their horses. The unusual incident was captured by the bus's surveillance cameras and went viral on social media. This was reported by ABC News.

The incident occurred on November 7 near the intersection of 7 Mile Road and Strasburg Street. The vehicle stopped while the two riders were standing at the bus stop. After a brief conversation with the driver, they brought their horses inside the bus.

Interestingly, the driver jokingly referred to the horses as service animals. The horses and their owners walked through the bus cabin and got off shortly after through the back door. The bus then continued its route.

It turned out that one of the horse owners is Jordan Williams, co-founder of the "Urban City Cowboys" organization. Through this movement, he aims to draw attention to Black cowboys and equestrian enthusiasts in Detroit. At the time of the incident, he was holding a charity event in the area, offering children the opportunity to ride horses.

The Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) commented on the situation, stating that only service animals that meet legal requirements are allowed on buses. The department emphasized that bringing horses onto a bus could pose a safety risk to both passengers and the animals.

Additionally, following the incident, plans are in place to retrain bus drivers and reiterate the relevant regulations to them.