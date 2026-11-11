Passenger bus causes mass pile-up in South Korea, colliding with 32 vehicles at a traffic light

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Passenger bus causes mass pile-up in South Korea, colliding with 32 vehicles at a traffic light

In the Bundang district of Seongnam, South Korea, a passenger bus collided with 32 vehicles, causing a major traffic accident. As a result, 57 people were injured. Nine of them sustained serious injuries, while 48 suffered minor ones. This was reported by the Yonhap agency.

The incident occurred on the morning of November 11. The bus, driven by a man over 60 years old, crashed into vehicles waiting for the traffic light to turn green. As a result of the collision, four buses, one truck, and 27 passenger cars were damaged.

According to reports, the bus struck vehicles in succession over a distance of 100–150 meters before coming to a stop against the central road barrier. The bus driver is among the injured. He was extracted by rescuers after being trapped inside the vehicle and taken to the hospital.

The driver told police that the braking system had failed. During the investigation, it was determined that he was not intoxicated.

Police are currently investigating the causes of the accident. Specifically, they are examining the possibilities of a technical malfunction in the braking system or the driver pressing the wrong pedal.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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