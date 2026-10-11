In Turkey, 2nd-grade student's display of respect for the national flag caught on camera (video)

In Turkey, a primary school student's sincere display of respect for the national flag was captured on a surveillance camera. The little boy's simple yet meaningful action became a notable event.

Miran Batın Canpolat, a 2nd-grade student at Çatalçeşme Primary School in the city of Elazığ, Turkey, was playing with his friends in the school hallway. At that moment, he saw the Turkish flag hanging on the wall and stopped for a second.

The boy took the flag in his hands, first kissed it, and then pressed it to his forehead. Afterwards, as if nothing had happened, he returned to his friends and continued playing.

His action was captured on the surveillance camera as an unplanned, sincere moment. Sometimes, many words are not needed to express great feelings — a single action by a small child can also demonstrate respect and affection.

This gesture by Miran Batın Canpolat turned into one of the unforgettable moments of an ordinary school day.