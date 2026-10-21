Sharp warning from Trump to Macron: "Paris will turn into a Muslim city"

US President Donald Trump criticized France's immigration policy, stating that he had previously warned the country's leader, Emmanuel Macron, about this issue. According to him, one of the main causes of unrest in Europe is related to immigration.

Speaking with journalists on October 19, Trump emphasized that France is making a big mistake by accepting migrants coming from various countries around the world.

"I warned Macron a long time ago. France is making a huge mistake by accepting people from various countries around the world. Paris will soon turn into a Muslim city," the US president said.

Trump also urged European nations to strengthen border control. He stressed that if strict measures are not taken against illegal migrants and individuals who commit crimes, the region could face serious problems. This statement once again demonstrated Trump's critical stance on European immigration policy. However, his view regarding Paris's future demographic changes is a personal political statement and should not be accepted as a confirmed fact.