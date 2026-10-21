Sharp warning from Trump to Macron: "Paris will turn into a Muslim city"

·126·World
Sharp warning from Trump to Macron: "Paris will turn into a Muslim city"

US President Donald Trump criticized France's immigration policy, stating that he had previously warned the country's leader, Emmanuel Macron, about this issue. According to him, one of the main causes of unrest in Europe is related to immigration.

Speaking with journalists on October 19, Trump emphasized that France is making a big mistake by accepting migrants coming from various countries around the world.

"I warned Macron a long time ago. France is making a huge mistake by accepting people from various countries around the world. Paris will soon turn into a Muslim city," the US president said.

Trump also urged European nations to strengthen border control. He stressed that if strict measures are not taken against illegal migrants and individuals who commit crimes, the region could face serious problems. This statement once again demonstrated Trump's critical stance on European immigration policy. However, his view regarding Paris's future demographic changes is a personal political statement and should not be accepted as a confirmed fact.

Donald TrumpEmmanuel MacronFrance immigration policyEuropean border control
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Trump Changes His Mind About Zelenskyy: "He Is a Brave Man"Trump Changes His Mind About Zelenskyy: "He Is a Brave Man"25 June 19:31Ramadan and Eid al-Adha declared official holidays in CaliforniaRamadan and Eid al-Adha declared official holidays in California6 October 08:19Price and fuel crisis rocks Paris and MarseillePrice and fuel crisis rocks Paris and Marseille18 October 12:49Pig's head displayed near mosque during Friday prayers in Lithuania (video)Pig's head displayed near mosque during Friday prayers in Lithuania (video)26 September 11:17Unexpected response from Trump about Iranian missiles: He answered with one sentenceUnexpected response from Trump about Iranian missiles: He answered with one sentence12 September 07:01Unexpected blow to French President Macron: a woman slapped him from the crowd (video)Unexpected blow to French President Macron: a woman slapped him from the crowd (video)26 August 05:41
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure