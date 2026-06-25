Trump Changes His Mind About Zelenskyy: "He Is a Brave Man"

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again shifted his position on Ukraine, offering a positive assessment of Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s actions during the war.

During a meeting at the White House on June 24 with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Sky News reporter Mark Stone asked Trump whether Zelenskyy was gaining the upper hand in the current situation.

"He's doing okay. In any case, he's not giving up. A lot of people are dying on both sides, but I think he's handling the situation well. You have to admit he is a brave man. His weapons and his people are amazing. They are true warriors," Trump said.

This statement is being viewed as another significant shift in the U.S. President's attitude toward Ukraine.

A day earlier, in his nightly video address, Zelenskyy summarized the results of Ukraine's long-range strikes on Russian territory. He stated that fuel shortages are being observed in over 60 regions of Russia due to attacks on oil refineries.

Zelenskyy noted that the Russian government is redirecting air defense systems to protect Moscow and Valdai, which is weakening other parts of the country.

The Ukrainian leader also stated that support from partners is necessary to force Russia to choose peace.

"Our operations, including our actions in Crimea, are precisely planned. If the capabilities discussed with our partners within the G7 framework are provided to Ukraine, we can create conditions that will force Russia to choose peace soon," said Zelenskyy.

The first serious signs of a shift in Trump's position on the Ukraine issue began to appear after the G7 summit held in Evian, France, from June 15–17.

After the summit, French President Emmanuel Macron noted that Trump had shown a "real change" in his approach to Ukraine.

Financial Times sources report that Ukraine's campaign of striking targets inside Russia has made a great impression on Trump. The Kyiv Independent, citing a high-ranking Ukrainian official, wrote that Trump had encouraged Zelenskyy in private conversations to act even more boldly against Russia.

However, it is too early to say that Washington's position has changed completely. Foreign Policy notes that while the White House is gradually showing a more sympathetic attitude toward Ukraine, it is refraining from making harsh statements against Moscow.

A European official stated that the White House had been asked to openly condemn Russia's war-related actions, but the U.S. administration rejected the proposal, fearing it could harm negotiations.

According to Reuters, the change in Washington's position has fueled discontent in Moscow.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a forum in Moscow on June 23 that the U.S.'s future plans regarding Ukraine had not been explained to Russia.

"I would not want to think that the process in Alaska, like the actions in Europe, is intended to buy time to rearm the Kyiv regime. But in practice, that is what it turned out to be," Lavrov said.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry added that Moscow wants to know exactly what was discussed at the G7 summit and what Washington's future direction will be.

Thus, Trump's warm remarks about Zelenskyy indicate a certain turning point in U.S. policy toward Ukraine. However, the White House's continued cautious stance in relations with Moscow keeps the situation complex.