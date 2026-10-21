Tightrope walker from Dagestan astonishes everyone by cooking pilaf at a height of 100 meters

Komil Mamayev, a tightrope walker and coach from Dagestan, cooked pilaf in a cauldron inside a hot air balloon basket at a height of 100 meters above the ground. This unusual experiment was demonstrated on October 10 at the 5th International Pilaf Festival held at the Erpeli Eco-Park in Dagestan. This was reported by local media.

According to Mamayev, through this performance he aimed to widely promote Dagestan's ancient tightrope walking art and culture. The organizers presented this experiment as a record for cooking pilaf at a height of 100 meters.

The pilaf prepared at the event was sold for 100,000 rubles at a charity auction. The buyer did not keep the dish for himself, but distributed it to the festival guests for free.